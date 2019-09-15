Lady Aces Drop Final Match of Tennessee Road Trip

CLARKVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s soccer team fell to Austin Peay, 2-0, Sunday afternoon.
UE would open the offense with a shot from Mikayla Harvey after seven minutes of action. Austin Peay would save the shot keeping the Aces out of goal.
Austin Peay followed that up in the 17th minute, converting for the first goal of the match. APSU’s Claire Larose found the goal off an assist from Anna McPhine.
The Aces added two more shots by Maggie Leazer and Jayme-Lee Hunter before halftime, but could not convert.
Austin Peay would goal number two 10-minutes into the second half putting the game out of reach for the Aces.
UE was outshot 13-6, but aimed five shots at goal. Michaela Till added five saves to her season total.
The Purple Aces return home for back-to-back home games against Mercer on Friday, Sept. 20 and IUPUI on Sunday, Sept. 22.
