KWC Volleyball Sweeps a Pair, Saturday

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team made it a clean sweep on Saturday, picking-up two more wins to cap-off their own Invitational. Wesleyan earned a pair of shut-outs over Fisk University and Oakland City University to complete a perfect 4-0 weekend.
The Panthers (5-3) won all three sets against FIsk, 25-14. The Panthers held a .288 attacking percentage throughout the match, including converting at a .400 clip in the second set.
The script was the same throughout as the Panthers pulled-away midway through each set and never looked back. Julia Moran led Wesleyan in the opener with 11 kills and five block assists. Danielle Brouillette added 10 kills and three block assists. Sierra Morrow finished with nine kills while Jaylen McEwen added eight kills and 10 digs.
Karrah Cron helped set-up the offense with 25 assists. Lydia Jackson added 20 assists. Nilah Roy collected 17 digs in the match.
The Wesleyan attack continued into the Invitational finale against the Mighty Oaks. OCU was running short-handed, but could not contend with the Panthers and their .337 attacking percentage.
The Panthers opened-up a 2-0 lead after 25-12 and 25-14 victories in the first two sets. The Mighty Oaks tied the third set at 11, but the Panthers won 14 of the next 20 points to end the match.
Alexa Davis finished with nine kills to lead the team. She also added eight digs. Kristina Canary added eight kills while Kylie Foster finished with 17 assists. Carlee Widmer dished 15 assists as well.
Wesleyan will travel to Evansville next Friday and Saturday for the Southern Indiana Invitational. The Panthers will play the tournament host, Screaming Eagles on Friday night. The match is scheduled to start at 7 PM.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.