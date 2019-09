EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our brief respite from heat and humidity ended Sunday as temps shot back into the lower 90s. Hot and humid conditions will persist at least through the middle of the week. Daily highs will push to near 90 and lows will only drop into the upper 60s. Scattered showers may accompany a weak cold front across the region on Tuesday. Better rain chances return by the end of the week and the weekend. Temps will drop into the lower 80s.