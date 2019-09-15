Henderson Cross-Country teams to temporarily use old Municipal Golf Course

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Local cross country teams are getting some use out of the old Henderson Municipal Golf Course.
Henderson County cross-country teams will use the land temporarily as a place to hold meets and practices.
Back in August, 14 News spoke with Parent Desire Smith. At the time, she was just getting ready to present this idea in front of the Henderson City Commission.
Since then, Smith said she proposed it to the city. Now, Sunday was their first meet at the course.
“I think a lot of us have been kind of shocked and amazed that it has even come to this point,” Smith said.
She said this entire process started back in May. Now that the first meet at the course is a reality, she said it’s kind of like crossing her own finish line.
“I feel like this has been such a big progress from the years in the past as not having another location before,” Smith said. “And, having something that is just so beautiful and a nice place to go that is going to be central for all of our schools.”
The first race started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Smith said there will also be an open race at the meet for those who aren’t on a cross-country team.
