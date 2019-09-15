David Allan Coe, Confederate Railroad not playing planned show in Philpot

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An event Saturday night at the Daviess County Fairgrounds went on without two of the main acts.
The Davies County Lions Club posted on Facebook that David Allan Coe and Confederate Railroad were not going to play as planned.
When we reached out to the Lions Club before the post, they told us they simply rented out the space, and the promoter of the event would have to explain why the acts weren’t playing.
They also posted a link for fans to try to get refunds.
We tried to reach out to the promoter, but his voicemail was full.
Confederate Railroad posted on Facebook their reason for missing the show. They say their tour bus broke down.
As for David Allan Coe, a man listed as the guitar tech for the band called our newsroom. He says the band was in Philpot ready to perform, but Saturday afternoon, the promoter turned them away.
The man, Joe Johnson, tells 14 News they want fans to know they didn’t cancel their performance. They were canceled by the promoter.
He says they were told police would arrest them if they didn’t leave the property.
Johnson says one band member had traveled from New Mexico, and another friend had traveled from Florida.
