Travelers come from all over to see Owensboro Air Show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - All eyes are on the skies in Downtown Owensboro for the 2019 Owensboro Air Show.
Thousands are visiting the Owensboro riverfront to check out their favorite vintage planes, aerobatic demonstrations, and military jets this weekend.
The show even features a performance from the Air Force F-16 Viper Team.
The event is free for the public.
14 News spoke to a man from Florida who came to visit family from the area, and check out the show.
“The weather, good family, good food I hope from the wagons around here. It’s just nice to get out, get around, and meet some familiar people,” said Eddie Toye of Fort Meyers.
People could also take the rare opportunity to walk across the Glover Cary Blue Bridge Saturday morning.
Families could walk, run, or bike across the Blue Bridge before the airshow started.
This was one of the few times a year pedestrians can stand on the bridge.
It’s now back open for vehicles.
The show starts back up from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
