Traffic Alert: NB Main Street closed in Mt. Vernon

Mt. Vernon, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for Posey County residents who plan to be in Mt. Vernon.
Because of River Days and ongoing construction, the north bound lane of main street in downtown Mt. Vernon will be closed for the next two to three weeks.
That closure will begin at 4th Street and end at 6th Street.
There will also be no access to 5th Street and 6th Street from Main Street.
Officers will be conducting increased patrols to ensure the safety of construction crews.
