EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure drove clouds out of the Tri-State for Saturday. North winds helped keep temps in the lower 80s with low humidity. Sunday will mark a return to hot and humid conditions as winds shift back around to the south. Highs will rise to 90 and it will be more humid. The sticky conditions will linger through much of next week. Showers and storms will become more likely by the end of the work week.