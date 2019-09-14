Moonlite Bar-B-Q employee rewarded for his work ethic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tracy Howard, who has worked at Moonlite BBQ for over 25 years, now has a new moped to help him get to work thanks to his co-workers.
Tracy hasn’t had a consistent mode of transportation to and from work, and the Moonlite BBQ staff said he’s earned this.
“One of my favorite employees, Tracy Howard! I think he’s always the first one there if you need something. He’s always ‘I can do it’ not ‘I can’t do it’,” said owner Patrick Bosley.
Tracy has only missed two days of work in his 25-plus years of service, but he’s never had his own mode of transportation.
“He walks, he rides a bike, he takes the bus, he takes a taxi cab... But he shows up," Bosley said.
Getting to work will now be a lot easier for Tracy. It’s because of his grit and loyalty to the job that his coworkers and family came together to get him a scooter and helmet.
“I just, I loved it. It is a neat scooter. I love it, I like it so much," Tracey said.
“He looked like a little boy on Christmas, I’ve never seen such a big smile," Bosley said. "But this is something that everybody thought they could pitch in to make his life better because he makes all of our lives better.”
Tracy told 14 News that he still has some work to do. He wants to get some practice in before he takes his scooter on the streets.
“Oh, it makes it a lot easier. I just can’t wait to get on it and ride it to work," Tracy said. "Much better than riding a bike or riding a bus, it’ll be a lot better.”
Next time you come into Moonlite for some BBQ, remember it’s been Tracy’s tough work ethic that’s kept it clean for the past two and a half decades.
The owners told us it was the least they could do. They consider their staff like family and they look after one another.
