EPD: Man dies after ‘physical fight’ with officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation into the death of man is underway after he died during a “physical fight with EPD officers," police say.
According to the EPD news release, officers arrived at 4300 Division Street shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. They were called there for a report of an intoxicated man, who was in a restricted area.
EPD says the man was not cooperating with officers as they tried to place him in custody. The news release states the man punched one of the officers in the nose before being tased by a second EPD officer.
According to EPD, the Taser had little effect on the man and he began running from the officers. EPD says that is when the man tripped and fell, which allowed officers to catch him.
The man continued to resist arrest, EPD says, but was finally able to be handcuffed.
After being turned on his side, the news release says officers noticed the man was unresponsive. EPD says the man was still breathing and did have a pulse though.
Before the ambulance could make it, the man stopped breathing, EPD states. The officers performed CPR until medics arrived to take him to the hospital.
According to EPD, the man died not long after arriving at the hospital.
The news release says the officers will be placed on a three-day administrative leave, which is in accordance with EPD policy.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available by EPD.
