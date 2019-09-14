Dispatch: crews on scene of working fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch says crews are on the scene of a working fire in Evansville.
According to the Evansville Central Dispatch, the fire is at 1550 Grove Street. Our crew is outside Fligeltaub, a scrap metal processing business, where firefighters are at right now.
14 News has received photos and phone calls from viewers saying they can see the smoke from miles away.
We will update this story with more information as soon as possible.
