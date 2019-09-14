Burdette Park hosts the BMX North Central Gold Cup Championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Burdette Park is hosting the BMX North Central Gold Cup Championships this weekend.
It’s been nearly 20 years since they’ve hosted a BMX competition of this size.
There have been more than 300 riders that have pre-registered for this tournament and people are still signing up.
It’s a three-day race, and the riders are ready to bring the heat.
Burdette BMX Park is one of the fastest downhill tracks in the country, and riders from all over the U.S. have come to test their skills.
This is the last competition at the regional level and riders told 14 News this race is scary for some because winning this race means everything.
“Well, mostly it’s the big crowd and like I just need one more win to bump up to intermediate so now it’s really kind of scary,” said Lemmy Braddock, a BMX rider.
Park officials told us that, to them, BMX is a hidden treasure.
If you wish to check out the action, races are all weekend and admission is free.
