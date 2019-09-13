Woman almost scammed out of $4,500, EPD says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a new strange scam.
Police say an 83-year-old woman got a call from a man telling her she had won the Publishers Clearing House.
The woman told him she didn’t have an email, so he told her to go to Office Depot on Green River Road to print out the documents.
She also would have to pay $4,500 to receive her winnings.
When the woman was inside the store, she got another call from the man.
He claimed that he had a description of her car, and asked the woman to come to the parking lot and meet with him. Feeling uncomfortable, she called her son and he called 911.
Police say they answered the phone the next time the scammer tried to call and he hung up.
Police say this is something they’ve never seen before.
“The biggest red flag is you cannot win a contest that you did not enter," Sgt. Jason Cullum said. "So when someone calls and says that you won the Jamaican Lottery or the Spanish Lottery or you’ve won Publishers Clearing House. If you did not enter those, you cannot win. If someone tells you that you have to give them money to collect the money that you supposedly won, that is a big red flag as well.”
Evansville Police Department says it is incredibly difficult to get money back once a victim sends the money to a scammer.
