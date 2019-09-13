Week 3 Azzip Pizza Touchdown Live Player of the Week

By Jared Goffinet | September 12, 2019 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 8:14 PM

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City’s Mitchell Foster was voted as the Azzip Pizza Player of the Week.

The senior running back ran for 114-yards on 12 carries, including a 41-yard touchdown run.

Foster and the Marksmen were solid in the big win over PAC foe South Spencer to move Tell City to 2-1.

“We had really good fakes, ya know we had other good people that could run the ball great, but towards the end, I started getting heads of steam and it helped a lot,” Foster explained. “And especially the lineman and our other running backs helping lead block, helped a lot.”

The Player of the Week, Foster and Tell City travel to Pike Central on Friday for a 6:30 kickoff.

