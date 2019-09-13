Volunteers help out Tri-State organizations for 26th annual United Way Day of Caring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday was the 26th annual United Way Day of Caring, and a lot of volunteers came out and rolled up their sleeves for a good cause.
They helped out several organizations around the Tri-State from landscaping to washing cars.
Many of the organizations are limited on resources and that’s where the volunteers came in.
14 News caught up with one of them, saying it’s nice to get out of the office and give back.
“It’s a great way to bring the community together," said volunteer Justin Newton. "The mayor said it best this morning, there’s philanthropy in your heart, and this is something that makes you feel good and it’s just cool to give back to the community. We get to donate some time and kinda help out some of the not-for-profit organizations here in the community and do some odds and ends for whatever it is that they need.”
Thousands of volunteers participate every year in the day of caring.
