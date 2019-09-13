Traffic Alert: section of Hwy-431 closed after semi overturns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An overturned semi has caused a section of Highway 431 to close for the next few hours.
According to Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch, the closure starts at E. Harmons Ferry Road and ends at W. Harmons Ferry Road. KYTC says this closure is expected to last around four hours.
Our team on the scene is told the driver was not hurt when the semi overturned. We are also told the semi was hauling a vehicle to Mayfield, Kentucky.
Dispatch says semis needing to get to Highway 81 or Highway 231 will need to use one of the Harmons Ferry Roads.
