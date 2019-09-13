Touchdown Live Week 4 Scoreboard

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It’s week four of the high school football season here in the Tri-State and we have you covered from start to finish.
Here’s a look at the games we will be updating through the night:
- Owensboro at Apollo
- North Knox at Boonville
- Castle at Bosse
- Reitz at Central -- Touchdown Live Streaming Game of the Week
- Fairfield at Chester
- Madisonville North-Hopkins at Christian County
- Carmi at CZR
- Sesser-Valier at Edwards County
- Tecumseh at Forest Park
- Webster County at Fulton County
- Edmonson County at Hancock County
- Hopkinsville at Henderson County
- Jasper at Heritage Hills
- Memorial at Mater Dei
- Muhlenberg County at McLean County
- Vincennes Lincoln at Mt. Vernon
- Harrison at North
- Daviess Couty at Ohio County
- Paoli at Perry Central
- Tell City at Pike Central
- Mt. Carmel at Princeton
- Owensboro Catholic at South Spencer
- North Posey at Southridge
- Hopkins County Central at Todd County Central
- Murray at Union County
Be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. on the 14 Sports App for highlights and top plays of the night every Friday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.