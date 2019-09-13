Panthers look to bounce back after Week 3 loss

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It wasn’t the week three that the Panthers were hoping for, falling in the first conference game of the year to Castle, 22-14.
So no one understands how important a win is on Friday night, more than Reitz head coach, Andy Hape.
Off to an uncharacteristic 1-2 start, the tradition-rich program is finally putting the pieces together leading up to Week 4.
According to Coach Hape, the Panthers are really close to being able to find the team’s identity and make a big run this season.
“Anytime you’re coming off of a loss, you have a bad taste in your mouth, you wanna get that taste out of your mouth and the only way you can do that is by playing well. You show up, you play well and let the chips fall where they may," said Hape, in his 7th season at Reitz.
"We’ve gotta grow up, we’ve had to grow up real fast, with our competition being frontloaded the way it is. But no excuses, it’s our job and our players’ job to perform so that’s what we’re going with. We’re close so if we can keep plugging along, if we can keep our blinders on and not worry about what everybody is saying and what everybody is doing, taking care of ourselves and making our program the best, I think we’ve got a shot at this thing.”
Reitz (1-2) travels to the Northside Friday night to face Central (2-1) in a SIAC battle.
