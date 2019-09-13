Owensboro Recycling Center no longer taking plastic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro Recycling Center is no longer accepting plastic.
A news release sent late Friday afternoon says “Due to the current market conditions, the City of Owensboro Recycling Center located at 1404 West Seventh Street, will discontinue to accept plastic. This will be effective Monday, September 16, 2019.”
According to the city’s website, the following items are collected at the Drop-Off Recycling Center:
- Newspaper and Phonebooks
- Magazines
- Cardboard
- Aluminum Cans
- Steel Cans
