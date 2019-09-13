Neighborhood Watch: Parks being vandalized in Princeton

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - In Princeton, city officials tell us that parks throughout the community are being vandalized.
Lafayette Park and Deda Young Kiddie Park are two parks that currently need repairs.
The city’s park superintendent tells me it happens at least once a month and repairs can cost upwards of a thousand dollars.
He says taxpayers are the ones left paying the bills.
------------------------
A disturbance in Princeton, Indiana led to the arrest of a woman.
57-year-old Beth Selby is charged with battery.
It happened Thursday night around 9 in the 1100 block of South Hoot Owl Lane.
Selby was taken to the Gibson County Jail, but has since posted a $650 bond and has been released.
-------------------------
If you park on the city streets in Tell City, officials are asking you to remove your cars from certain streets.
The city will be re-striping bike lanes on Sunday.
They are asking you to move your cars from the streets on these routes: Fulton from 12th to 6th. 10th Street from Fulton to Herrman and 7th Street from Fulton to Washington.
