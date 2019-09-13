2 more arrests made in Posey Co.’s ‘Operation Guillotine’

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Prosecutor says two more men are in custody in connection with a large sweep we told you about in April.
He says 27-year-old Zachary Pribble was recently apprehended in Texas, and 21-year-old Macer Ours was arrested Tennessee. Both men are now in the Posey County Jail.
Officials say the arrest warrants for those 36 people, as well as Pribble and Ours, came after an undercover drug investigation called “Operation Guillotine.”
“There is an old saying in law enforcement – you can run, but you can’t hide,” commented Posey County Drug Task Force lead Investigator Kenneth Rose. “Law enforcement will continue to pursue those persons who are selling illegal drugs in Posey County, including those suspects who attempt to flee the area, without regard to how far they travel to evade justice.”
Both Pribble and Ours are facing meth dealing charges. They face several years in prison if convicted.
