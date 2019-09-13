Man accused of tying up, assaulting Owensboro man made 1st court appearance

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of tying up and assaulting an Owensboro man made his first court appearance Friday.
51-year-old Brian Bailey is charged with kidnapping and assault.
Police said he tied up 76-year-old Eugene Evans at a home on West Victory Court and beat him.
Police said Evan shot Bailey during the incident. He was treated for the wound before he was taken to jail.
Officers said Evans was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said Evans and Bailey knew each other, but haven’t released a motive.
