Henderson Co. Colonels showing their Sunrise School Spirit

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Colonels are showing us their Sunrise School Spirit.
We haven’t visited this school since our first season back in 2015 where the students collected just under 3000 pounds of food for the Tri-State Food Bank.
These students have been working hard this year to collect that food.
We’ve only been to Mt. Vernon so far, but last week the Wildcats brought in an impressive 20,536 pounds of food. That’s actually the highest amount of any school we’ve visited first in any season!
They also helped us hit that half a million pounds of food mark.
That’s what Henderson students are up against!
