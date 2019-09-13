Friday marks 30 years since 10 miners were killed in Union Co. disaster

By Jill Lyman | September 13, 2019

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s been 30 years since one of the worst mining disasters in Kentucky.

The report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration says an explosion happened at the Pyro No. 9 Slope William Station Mine in Union County on September 13, 1989.

Ten miners were killed and four others escaped. The report says they were exposed to high concentrations of carbon monoxide and smoke.

The Associated Press reported two days after the blast that the following men were the victims:

Curtis Scott, 47, of Madisonville

Lynn Austin Ashmore, 31, of Slaughters

Kenneth Edward Reed, 32, of Slaughters

Roger Clifford, 32, of Morganfield

Mark Steven Hedges, 31, of Morganfield

Rick Dale Furgerson, 34, of Madisonville

Paul Terry Harris, 39, of Providence

Anthony Terry McElroy, 36, of Providence

Ernest Warren Stewart, 40, of Mortons Gap

James Anthony Tinsley, 36, of Marion

Another AP report from 1993 says 13 people were charged in the case, including the former company President, because safety records were falsified.

