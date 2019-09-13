Evansville celebs dishing up ice cream at Baskin Robins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville celebrities are scooping ice cream for the “Celebrity Scoop Night” at Baskin Robins.
It’s a benefit for Hangers, the clothing resource for EVSC students. The celebrities will scoop for tips that all are donated to Hangers.
“It’s the best job in the history of jobs," said EVSC Hangers Director Dave Schutte. "It’s a miracle every day that a student experiences shopping for the first time in their lives, it’s so special.”
