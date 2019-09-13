Deep cleaning week at cMoe, set to reopen Sun.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville has more than 300 thousand kids come through their doors every year.
They shut down for a week every year to make sure the place is thoroughly cleaned.
cMoe has been closed to the public since Monday, and hundreds of volunteers have been cleaning, sanitizing and working on exhibit spaces.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without our volunteers," said Clay Prindle, with cMoe. "We are a very small staff. We have less than 20 employees at a time working at the museum, so to have this amount of volunteers come in at once is absolutely amazing. It shows just how much the community is willing to give back to their children’s museum.”
They’ll reopen Sunday, September 15 to the public.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.