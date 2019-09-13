Central Bears prep for SIAC battle with Reitz

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Conference play is well underway in the tough SIAC. The Catholic Bowl commences on Friday, but the other big game in town is the Reitz Panthers facing the Central Bears.
Although Panthers Head Coach Andy Hape has been around this rivalry for many years, Bears first-year Head Coach Sean Coultis is being thrown into the gauntlet.
A 2-1 Central squad has bounced back from a season-opening loss at Terre Haute South. Last week the Bears cruised to a 45-6 win over Bosse.
The Bears offense finally got the spark it desperately needed.
So with a week four match-up that could have serious implications later in the season, Coultis and Central understand how serious of a test Friday is.
“They’re always good, they have a couple losses, but they lost a close game to Castle. They were down by I think three touchdowns and fought back and almost won the game, so their record is deceiving," Coach Coultis says. "They’re well-coached, they have an outstanding football program and tradition that every year they’re gonna be good. At the beginning of the year, we had no returning starters, but now they’ve all started, so we don’t have that excuse anymore, again it’s just coaches getting on the same page, kids learning what the scheme is and just improve, worry about ourselves.”
You can watch the action between Reitz and Central on Friday on all the 14 News platforms: 14 Sports app, 14 News website, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.