Brief break from the heat headed our way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have some rain in the forecast today followed by brief relief from the heat Saturday, but our weather will remain unseasonably warm well into next week.
Although there is some patchy fog in low-lying areas, today is starting out mostly clear and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Our clouds will increase as we head into the second half of the day, and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, but no severe weather is expected. It looks like the best chance for rain is along and east of I-69. Temperatures will also climb into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.
It is possible some of that rain will still be lingering across the Tri-State by the time Friday night football kicks off, but our rain chances will diminish quickly after sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 60s as our skies begin to clear.
Saturday will be sunny and cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The best part is the humidity will also be lower, so the heat index won’t really be a factor.
However, the unseasonably hot weather returns as we head into next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90° throughout the week with heat index values in the low to mid 90s. A few isolated showers are possible, but most of next week looks dry.
