Brief break from the heat headed our way

Although there is some patchy fog in low-lying areas, today is starting out mostly clear and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Our clouds will increase as we head into the second half of the day, and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, but no severe weather is expected. It looks like the best chance for rain is along and east of I-69. Temperatures will also climb into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.