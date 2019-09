EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A weak cold front will push across the Tri-State on Friday. A few scattered showers or storms are possible through sunset. Dry air will filter in for Saturday, so the humidity will drop as highs climb into the lower 80s. By Sunday, the heat is back on, with highs near 90, but humidity will remain low. Next week looks mainly dry with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 60s.