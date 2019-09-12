Woman appears in court after being accused of stealing money for toddler’s funeral

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of stealing money from a grieving family appeared in court for the first time on Thursday.
Caroline Rich is charged with three counts of theft and three counts of fraud. Court documents show Rich accepted $19,000 from the family of Oliver Dill to pay for cemetery plots and headstones.
Detectives with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say Rich only deposited $1,000 to the funeral home and kept the remaining $18,000 for herself.
Her bond was set at $500 and she is scheduled to be back in court on September 17.
