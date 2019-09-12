Woman appears in court after being accused of stealing money for toddler’s funeral

Woman appears in court after being accused of stealing money for toddler’s funeral
Caroline Rich (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Jared Goffinet and Joseph Payton | September 12, 2019 at 3:11 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 3:56 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of stealing money from a grieving family appeared in court for the first time on Thursday.

[First Report: Woman accused of stealing money raised for toddler’s funeral]

Caroline Rich is charged with three counts of theft and three counts of fraud. Court documents show Rich accepted $19,000 from the family of Oliver Dill to pay for cemetery plots and headstones.

Detectives with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say Rich only deposited $1,000 to the funeral home and kept the remaining $18,000 for herself.

Caroline Rich
Caroline Rich (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Her bond was set at $500 and she is scheduled to be back in court on September 17.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.