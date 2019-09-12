William Hill Sports Book at Tropicana to open Thurs.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Thursday, you will be able to officially bet on sports at the Tropicana.
On Twitter, Tropicana said the William Hill Sports Book will open at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The sports book will feature a 16’ x 9’ ft. video wall, 10 65-inch viewing monitors, and 12 odds boards which will provide sports fans with comfortable places to watch sports with friends and bet on the games.
The book will be located just off the casino floor.
The sports book will offer guests and bettors access to William Hill’s mobile app, kiosks, and InPlay wagering menu while they enjoy the casino’s world class restaurants and entertainment.
