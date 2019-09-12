Traffic Alert: Overturned semi blocking KY 416

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Department say KY 416 is blocked in southern Henderson County because of an overturned semi.
They say the crash is about a mile west of Robards between KY 283 and Spencer-Thornberry Road.
Officials say the truck was hauling some containers that leaked, and there is an environmental cleanup effort.
The road should be closed for about two hours.
Drivers can take KY 283 and U.S. 41-Alternate.
