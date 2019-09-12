Program to help improve student attendance starts in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An update on a new school program aimed at increasing student attendance.
They were picked up at school by a limo and taken to meet their volunteer mentors.
CASA and Care for Children are working with Emerson Academy for the EARN program. It is a pilot program that’s pairing 10 students from Owensboro public schools with a mentor to make sure they reach their goals.
Each student will have benchmarks. If they reach those benchmarks then they’re given money donated by various organizations in the community.
“10 students were selected by school administration to be the ones they felt would be the most successful," explained Mentor Daryl Higginbotham. "And all they needed was a mentor to help guide them along and be there for support and encouragement, sometimes maybe to challenge them.”
This is the first week of the program, but mentors are required to meet with their matched student at least once a month.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.