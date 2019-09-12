Old Hotel Earlington new owners working to move forward

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - A couple, who bought the old "Hotel Earlington” in February are hoping to bring it back to life as their family home, but say their hands have been tied as they try to move forward.
On the brink of being labeled blight, while standing at demolition’s doorstep, is the historic home on East Main Street.
Built during the late 1800s, the property did serve as a hotel, but it also functioned as a residence for at least 74-years. For the past 10 or more years, it has sat empty.
“Their initial reaction was, it’s on a demolition list,” Blake Card recalled. “There is nothing you can do.”
Blake and Britney Card bought it in February through a land sale. The city later gave them six-months to make significant improvements such as curb appeal with fresh paint and new windows.
The Cards say city leaders later changed their stance saying the home needed to be completely renovated by October 1. In a recent development, the city lifted that deadline for the couple.
“I believe they’re just looking to see progress and as long as we keep doing that. I believe the city will be happy,” Card said.
What hasn’t been lifted? A stop work order issued by the county’s building inspector.
Caught up in the back-and-forth are Blake and Britney. On Wednesday, some of the dice rolled in their favor.
The board of adjustment approved their request to make the property a single-family dwelling, despite it being situated in a commercial business zone.
But that does not mean the couple can get back to work. The stop work order still remains in place until those conditions are checked off the list.
The Cards estimate they’ve already put about $10,000 worth of improvements into the home.
It was listed on the National Register of Historic places.
