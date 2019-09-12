Newborn in hospital after abuse by father, sheriff’s office says

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is accused of child abuse.
The sheriff’s office says they got a call from Baptist Health on Sunday about an eight-week-old child who was being treated for injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, they determined during their investigation that the injuries were sustained from abuse while the child was in custody of the father, 38-year-old Herbert Harris.
The child was later transferred to the University of Louisville due to the seriousness of the injuries.
Harris has since been arrested on an assault charge and taken to jail.
