New program to help improve firefighter health

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new program is helping firefighters stay healthy.
Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly presented on the program at Wednesday’s Deaconess Annual Emergency Medicine Symposium. He spoke to several Tri-State first responders on the importance of physical wellness.
Connelly talked about how they have implemented mental and physical health screening for the department. He says its saved firefighters lives, helping catch potentially deadly health problems.
“We can have the greatest fire trucks in the world," Chief Connelly stated. "We can have all of the best equipment, but without a fire fighter, we can’t do the job. So it’s important to make sure that our fire fighters are healthy and able to do the job. Be able to meet the demands of the job.”
FEMA helped make the health screening possible by giving two grants to the EFD.
