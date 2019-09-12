Neighborhood Watch: indecent exposure arrest; 23 arrested in drug bust

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A Henderson man with a history of similar arrests is accused of purposely exposing himself at an Evansville restaurant.
Police say 40-year old Lamont Cabell Junior knocked on the window at the McDonald’s on Bartlett Avenue to get the attention of a female employee. They say he exposed himself to the woman and continued knocking on the window.
Cabell is banned from several businesses for similar behavior. He is facing trespassing and indecent exposure charges.
A big drug bust in Princeton, Indiana on Thursday.
The police department along with the Indiana State Police and DEA arrested 23 people and seized one pound of methamphetamine, five guns, and $10,000.
Law enforcement is still looking for another seven people who they weren’t able to round up on Thursday.
Police say all of these people are part of a meth trafficking organization based in Gibson County.
Ask anyone active in a Neighborhood Association and they will tell you: very strong allies in keeping neighborhoods safe and fighting crime should be your elected representatives.
With that being said, put Thursday, September 26 on your calendar. United Neighborhood of Evansville is hosting its 2019 Candidates Forum at the CK Newsome Center starting at 6 p.m.
All of the candidates in the contested races for mayor and city council have been invited to attend.
Each candidate will be given two minutes to speak. Then, you’ll have an opportunity to ask questions.
