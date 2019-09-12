Mine Safety, Health Administration finishes report on miner’s death

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Mine Safety and Health Administration completed its preliminary report into Jeremy Elder’s death.
Their report says Elders was working inside Warrior Coal’s Cardinal mine last week when a battery-powered piece of equipment hit him as it passed through the mine. According to mine officials, other miners helped get Elder to the surface, but first responders couldn’t save him.
The 39-year-old miner leaves behind a wife and two children.
