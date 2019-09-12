Memorial aims for win in undefeated SIAC match-up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than two days away from kickoff of week four of high school football means that teams are busy preparing for their opponent on Friday night- and that’s no different over at Memorial High school.
The Tigers are blazing thru the 2019 season, sitting at (3-0) overall and (1-0) in the SIAC. Despite a tough test by Harrison in week three, John Hurley’s team is now turning its focus to the Wildcats.
The Catholic Bowl rivalry match-up is set between two of the last undefeated’s here in town, Mater Dei and Memorial. Led by junior quarterback, Colton Pence, the Tigers have emerged as a front-runner for the top spot in the conference, again, but they know this week four match-up will have a lot to do with deciding that.
“It’s an opportunity to be 4-0 and an opportunity to continue to improve each week," said 7-year head coach, Hurley. “That’s what we talk about, you get 1 game a week, that’s the biggest game we got. That’s how we approach it and that’s how we’ll continue to approach it.”
"Anytime you play a Mater Dei team, these kids have grown up competing against each other, they see each other in church, they see each other all the time, there’s bragging rights at stake, and it’s a good rivalry to have and it’s exciting but when you look across you understand when Goebel coaches them, they’re gonna be well-prepared.”
Memorial vs Mater Dei is set to kickoff Friday night at the Reitz Bowl at 7 p.m.
Catch full highlights from the game on week four’s edition of Touchdown Live on the 14 Sports app at 10:35 p.m.
