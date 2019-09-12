Man with history of indecent exposure arrests back in jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson man with a history of similar arrests, is accused of purposely exposing himself at an Evansville business.
Court documents show Lamont Cabell Jr. is banned from several businesses for similar behavior.
Cabell was booked back into jail early Thursday morning and charged with trespass and indecent exposure.
Police say they were called to a business on Bartlett Avenue because Cabell knocked on the window to get the attention of a female employee.
They say he was exposing himself and continued knocking on the window.
We’ve reported about Cabell’s previous arrests.
In 2016, police say Cabell assaulted an employee at another business.
