Local vape shop preps for possible flavor ban

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local vape shop and its customers are reacting to the possibility of a ban on certain flavors.
Vapor Bank says they have worked for years to transition people from smoking cigarettes to e-cigs. They say a flavor ban would potentially shut them down altogether as their flavors are what draw most customers to their stores.
Coming up on 14 News at 6 p.m., reporter Chellsie Brown will show you how the company is reacting to the potential change.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.