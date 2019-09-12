Local vape shop preps for possible flavor ban

Local vape shop preps for possible flavor ban
Vapor Bank say a flavor ban could shut them down altogether as their flavors are what draw most customers to their stores. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet and Chellsie Brown | September 12, 2019 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 3:22 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local vape shop and its customers are reacting to the possibility of a ban on certain flavors.

Vapor Bank says they have worked for years to transition people from smoking cigarettes to e-cigs. They say a flavor ban would potentially shut them down altogether as their flavors are what draw most customers to their stores.

Coming up on 14 News at 6 p.m., reporter Chellsie Brown will show you how the company is reacting to the potential change.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.