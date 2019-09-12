Hawesville man high on acid during chase that ended in deadly crash, KSP says

ANDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE/WKYT) - State police say a Hawesville man was high on acid when he caused a police chase that ended in a deadly wreck.
Authorities say police in Anderson County, Kentucky saw 30-year-old David Henderson swerving and they tried to pull him over. Instead, they say Henderson drove off, topping speeds of 120 mph during the chase.
The chase ended when when Henderson’s car crashed another one.
18-year-old Jill Hurst was in the other car. Kentucky State police say she died Wednesday morning in the hospital. She and two others were coming from a high school football game when it happened.
The other two hurt are expected to be okay.
Henderson is facing a number of charges including first-degree assault, DUI and running from police. He could face upgraded charges.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.