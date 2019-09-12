Evansville, OVC reach agreement to keep basketball tournament at Ford Center

“Just last year the NCAA put out a video showing Evansville as the first host city to punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament," Eric Marvin, Evansville Sports Corp., said. "To have that opportunity again for an extended period of time now moving forward, I think is an incredible testament to what we’ve been able to accomplish as a community. There’s a lot of people involved in making this happen, from our community leaders to our corporate leaders to the fans that come out and support. I expect that we’re gonna see huge numbers again in 2020.”