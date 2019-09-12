Downtown Fifth Third Bank has first of its kind renovations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a redesign at Fifth Third Bank in Downtown Evansville.
The bank held an open house Thursday to show off the renovations.
There are no more traditional teller windows. Now, tellers come up to customers with mobile computers, making it a comfortable atmosphere.
Officials tell us it’s the first of its kind in Indiana.
“Something like over 60% of our transactions today are done across our digital channels. Having said that, most of our customers still want to come into our branch at least once a month, so we have to have a good network and a comfortable place for people to come and visit with us,” said Fifth Third Greater Indiana Region President Court Kull.
