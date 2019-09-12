Deaconess unveils state of the art hospital

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess held its grand opening on Thursday for the Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital.
According to Deaconess officials, this hospital is going to provide state of the art technology that will help patients heal faster.
The hospital includes 80 private rooms, which is a big change from what the patients at the Covert Avenue hospital are currently seeing as they share rooms there. It will also include a dialysis suite, therapy gym and in house pharmacy and dining room.
The hospital will help trauma and orthopedic patients and it will also include an 18-bed satellite hospital. It is something Deaconess says has been years in the making, but will serve patients and their family better than ever before.
“It is a hospital level of care and we have built this right here outside about a mile away from the Deaconess campus," explained Encompass Health Deaconess Rehabilitation CEO Blake Brunner. "This hospital is different in that we provide care that has full time physician coverage of all of our patients. 24-hour coverage with registered nurses and we also have onsite respitory, on-site pharmacy.”
Patients at the Covert Avenue hospital will be carefully transported to this new hospital on Sunday where they will immediately receive that state of the art care.
