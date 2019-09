EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A weak cold front will kill the heat and humidity by Friday evening. A few scattered showers and storms may fire ahead of the cold front on Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will rise into the upper 80s. Over the weekend, less humid air will filter in. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the low to mid 80s with comfortable humidity levels. No sign of significant rainfall for the next 5-7 days.