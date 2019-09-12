Budget cuts could impact early voting for Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting could change for next year’s elections in Vanderburgh County.
The County Council is implementing new budget cuts, including taking $5,000 from the election office. Election officials say that money is used to help pay for two weeks of early voting in primary and general elections.
The County Clerk is now working to figure out what changes to make.
“Next year with the presidential election, who knows and it’s gonna depend some on where Indiana is," explained Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden. "If we’re still relevant by the time it gets to us if it’s all decided by the time it gets here, maybe the lines won’t be as long, but we have to plan like they’re gonna be long.”
Hayden and council members agree they don’t want to cut early voting next year. Turnout is expected to be high just like it was in 2016.
The Evansville NAACP sent us a statement saying they are against any cuts to early voting. They said it reduces the opportunity to vote.
