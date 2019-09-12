23 arrest warrants issued in 9 month drug investigation in Princeton

Princeton, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Police say nearly a pound of meth, five guns, and $10K in cash is off the streets after after several drug arrests.
Police say they were able to get 23 arrest warrants in connection with a nine month long meth drug trafficking investigation.
They worked with ISP, the DEA Task Force, and the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office to serve the warrants.
During the round up, police say they found the drugs, weapons, and cash.
Police say Clay Boyer, Bradley Turner, Christopher Vore, Brian Lasley, Adam Staat, Michael French, Steven Alldredge, Kimual Stevens, Stephen Johnson, and Jeffrey Burkhart were all arrested.
They say Eric Oliver, Daniel Freeman, Trenton Besing, and Erin Lance were already in custody in Gibson County.
Police say Roberta Eaton was taken into custody in Illinois, and Amanda Stewart was already in the Richland Co., Illinois jail.
They say they are still looking for George Hartley, Ryan Bennett, Clifton Teeters, Kurt Bredemeier, John Johnson, Jacqueline Lloyd, and Matthew Pedigo.
Anyone with information should call Princeton Police.
