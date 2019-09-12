Another hot and humid day ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The steamy weather continues! Today will start out clear and mild with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, but this afternoon will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. An isolated pop-up shower can’t be completely ruled out this afternoon or evening, but we will most likely stay dry.
Tonight will be mostly clear, calm and mild with low temperatures in the low 70s.
Friday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the west-northwest. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening as that cold front pushes through the Tri-State. An isolated strong storm with heavy rain and gusty winds can’t be ruled out, but it looks like the chance for severe weather will most likely stay to our northeast.
Because that cold front won’t arrive until later in the day, Friday will still be pretty steamy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° and heat index values in the mid 90s. However, behind that front, slightly cooler, less humid air will move into the Tri-State. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s Friday night before climbing into the mid 80s Saturday.
That cooldown won’t last long. Temperatures return to the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s by the start of next week. A few isolated showers are possible, but the first half of next week looks mainly dry.
