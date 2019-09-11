Woman accused of stealing money raised for toddler’s funeral

Woman accused of stealing money raised for toddler’s funeral
Caroline Rich (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman | September 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated September 11 at 11:30 AM

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of taking money raised for funeral expenses of a young child, as well as another person.

Caroline Rich, 37, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on theft and fraud charges.

Deputies say she worked as Family Service Counselor at Alexander Memorial Park/Funeral Home.

They say she stole more than $19,000 from two different families.

The Sheriff confirms one of those families is that of three-year-old Oliver Dill.

Oliver died in July after deputies say he was accidentally left inside a hot car at the University of Southern Indiana.

Previous: 3-year-old dies in hot car at USI

Deputies say some of the money was raised by a GoFund Me account and was supposed to be for burial plots and headstones.

This is a developing story.

Oliver Dill
Oliver Dill (Source: Dignity Memorial)

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.